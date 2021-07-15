RadioTimes.com announces Baptiste Q&A with Tchéky Karyo and special guests

Exciting news for fans of Julien Baptiste: RadioTimes.com will be hosting a virtual Q&A with the stars of Baptiste season two on Monday 19th July, the night after episode one premieres on BBC One.

The live Q&A will begin at at 7pm (GMT) on the Radio Times Facebook page with lead stars Tchéky Karyo and Ace Bhatti joining RadioTimes.com for an hour-long chat.

Completing the Q&A’s exciting line-up are Jack and Harry Williams, the sibling writing duo behind Baptiste, The Missing, and Liar among other dramas.

With Baptiste returning to BBC One on Sunday 18th July with a highly-anticipated second series, we’ll be getting the lowdown on what fans can expect from the second season, he show’s brand new characters and the stressful new case that sends Baptiste over the edge.

The stars of Baptiste will be in conversation with RadioTimes.com’s Lauren Morris – but they’ll also be answering questions sent in by fans prior to filming.

If you have a burning question you’d like to ask the cast and creators, make sure to tweet it at @RadioTimes using the hashtag #BaptisteS2 or comment on the Facebook post.

The upcoming series will see Baptiste head to Hungary to help British Ambassador Emma Chambers (Fiona Shaw), whose husband and two sons have disappeared whilst on a skiing holiday in the mountains.

Immersing himself in the case, Baptiste tries to distract himself from the dark events of season one, which saw the detective discover that corrupt cop Niels, who murdered his own mother in the final episode, was his biological son.

