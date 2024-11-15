Bad Sisters soundtrack: Full list of songs in seasons 1 and 2
The series features hits from a range of artists including Lizzo, Wet Leg and Shirley Bassey.
Bad Sisters is back with an unexpected second season – well the first two episodes anyway – and it boasts a soundtrack as brilliant as the first.
The show, created by Sharon Horgan, follows the Garvey clan, a tight-knit group of five sisters who will stop at nothing to get revenge.
Season 2 picks up two years after the shocking events of the first – and the "accidental" death of Grace's evil husband John Paul, aka The Pr**k.
"The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust," reads the synopsis.
The show blends dark comedy, drama and a good dose of crime thriller so, naturally, music is important in setting the tone.
So, without further ado, here is the complete soundtrack listing for Bad Sisters so far.
Bad Sisters season 2 soundtrack
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 1
- Everybody’s Gotta Live by Love
- Execution by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips
- Who By Fire by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips (Theme Music)
- (Where Do I Begin) Love Story by Shirley Bassey
- Machine Gun Kelly by Nancy Sinatra
- Dance Me to the End of Love by Leonard Cohen
- Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading
- Machine Gun Kelly by Nancy Sinatra
- It’s Happening Again by Agnes Obel
- Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 2
- Who By Fire by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips (Theme Music)
- Tusk by Fleetwood Mac
- Shitty Volvo by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips
- You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart by Sinéad O’Connor
- Go Dig My Grave by Lankum
Bad Sisters season 1 soundtrack
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 1
- Death by Ralph Stanley
- This Christmas by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor
- Dreaming by Blondie
- Bringin’ Home the Rain by The Builders and the Butchers
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 2
- Hot Knife by Fiona Apple
- Always Happy by Grandmas House
- Blame It on Your Love by Charli XCX feat Lizzo
- Sinner Man, Where You Gonna Hide by Stringbean
- In My Eyes by Devin Hoffman, Holiday Rogers & Tommy King
- Lightning’s Girl by Nancy Sinatra
- Way 2 Pretty by Dirty Epics
- Juice by Lizzo
- I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 3
- Chaise Longue by Wet Leg
- Let's Wade in the Water by Marlena Shaw
- Typical Music by Tim Burgess
- Well, Well, Well by Bob Gibson
- Sweet Jane by The Velvet Underground
- Kill Kill Kill by Kim and The Cinders
- Who Knows by Marion Black
- Summer Wine by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 4
- Anti-Pleasure Dissertation by Bikini Kill
- You Made Me Love You (I Didn't Want to Do It) by Patsy Cline feat The Jordanaires
- Come on Over (Turn Me On) by Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 5
- Knots by Lisa Hannigan
- Waiting Around to Die by Townes Van Zandt
- TBA by TBA
- Ooh La La by Goldfrapp
- Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by Nina Simone
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 6
- The Love Me or Die by CW Stoneking
- The Snake by Al Wilson
- Drinking Song by Loudon Wainwright III
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 7
- Cracker Drool by Goat Girl
- Born to Die by Kepa
- Mother Sky by Can
- Female of the Species by Space
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 8
- Where Did You Sleep Last Night by Wanda Davis
- Feels Like Lightning by Josh Ritter
- The Dubliners by Traditional
- And You Evade Him/Born in the Blood by Joshua Burnside
- You're Dead by Norma Tanega
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 9
- Trouble Knows My Name by Katie Williams
- Never Look Back by Imelda May
- Come Back Alive by Delta Rae
- Death Don't Have No Mercy by Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams
- Who’s Sorry Now by Connie Francis feat Joe Lipman and His Orchestra
- God's Gonna Cut You Down by TBA
- We All Make the Flowers Grow by Lee Hazlewood
Bad Sisters season 1 episode 10
- Any Guy by Melanie
- Devil's Spoke by Laura Marling
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas
- Sleeping on the Blacktop by Colter Wall
- Tell Me True by Sarah Jarosz
- My Silver Lining by First Aid Kid
Bad Sisters season 2 will premiere on Wednesday 13th November on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, then new episodes weekly. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ here.
