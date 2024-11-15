Season 2 picks up two years after the shocking events of the first – and the "accidental" death of Grace's evil husband John Paul, aka The Pr**k.

"The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust," reads the synopsis.

The show blends dark comedy, drama and a good dose of crime thriller so, naturally, music is important in setting the tone.

So, without further ado, here is the complete soundtrack listing for Bad Sisters so far.

Bad Sisters season 2 soundtrack

Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Greene as Grace, Eva and Bibi in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 1

Everybody’s Gotta Live by Love

by Love Execution by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips

by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips Who By Fire by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips (Theme Music)

by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips (Theme Music) (Where Do I Begin) Love Story by Shirley Bassey

by Shirley Bassey Machine Gun Kelly by Nancy Sinatra

by Nancy Sinatra Dance Me to the End of Lov e by Leonard Cohen

e by Leonard Cohen Love and Affection by Joan Armatrading

by Joan Armatrading Machine Gun Kelly by Nancy Sinatra

by Nancy Sinatra It’s Happening Again by Agnes Obel

by Agnes Obel Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 2

Who By Fire by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips (Theme Music)

by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips (Theme Music) Tusk by Fleetwood Mac

by Fleetwood Mac Shitty Volvo by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips

by PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart by Sinéad O’Connor

by Sinéad O’Connor Go Dig My Grave by Lankum

Bad Sisters season 1 soundtrack

Eve Hewson as Becka in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 1

Death by Ralph Stanley

by Ralph Stanley This Christmas by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor

by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor Dreaming by Blondie

by Blondie Bringin’ Home the Rain by The Builders and the Butchers

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 2

Hot Knife by Fiona Apple

by Fiona Apple Always Happy by Grandmas House

by Grandmas House Blame It on Your Love by Charli XCX feat Lizzo

by Charli XCX feat Lizzo Sinner Man, Where You Gonna Hide by Stringbean

by Stringbean In My Eyes by Devin Hoffman, Holiday Rogers & Tommy King

by Devin Hoffman, Holiday Rogers & Tommy King Lightning’s Girl by Nancy Sinatra

by Nancy Sinatra Way 2 Pretty by Dirty Epics

by Dirty Epics Juice by Lizzo

by Lizzo I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 3

Chaise Longue by Wet Leg

by Wet Leg Let's Wade in the Water by Marlena Shaw

by Marlena Shaw Typical Music by Tim Burgess

by Tim Burgess Well, Well, Well by Bob Gibson

by Bob Gibson Sweet Jane by The Velvet Underground

by The Velvet Underground Kill Kill Kill by Kim and The Cinders

by Kim and The Cinders Who Knows by Marion Black

by Marion Black Summer Wine by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 4

Anti-Pleasure Dissertation by Bikini Kill

by Bikini Kill You Made Me Love You (I Didn't Want to Do It) by Patsy Cline feat The Jordanaires

by Patsy Cline feat The Jordanaires Come on Over (Turn Me On) by Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 5

Bad Sisters. Apple

Knots by Lisa Hannigan

by Lisa Hannigan Waiting Around to Die by Townes Van Zandt

by Townes Van Zandt TBA by TBA

by TBA Ooh La La by Goldfrapp

by Goldfrapp Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood by Nina Simone

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 6

The Love Me or Die by CW Stoneking

by CW Stoneking The Snake by Al Wilson

by Al Wilson Drinking Song by Loudon Wainwright III

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 7

Cracker Drool by Goat Girl

by Goat Girl Born to Die by Kepa

by Kepa Mother Sky by Can

by Can Female of the Species by Space

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 8

Where Did You Sleep Last Night by Wanda Davis

by Wanda Davis Feels Like Lightning by Josh Ritter

by Josh Ritter The Dubliners by Traditional

by Traditional And You Evade Him/Born in the Blood by Joshua Burnside

by Joshua Burnside You're Dead by Norma Tanega

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 9

Trouble Knows My Name by Katie Williams

by Katie Williams Never Look Back by Imelda May

by Imelda May Come Back Alive by Delta Rae

by Delta Rae Death Don't Have No Mercy by Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams

by Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams Who’s Sorry Now by Connie Francis feat Joe Lipman and His Orchestra

by Connie Francis feat Joe Lipman and His Orchestra God's Gonna Cut You Down by TBA

by TBA We All Make the Flowers Grow by Lee Hazlewood

Bad Sisters season 1 episode 10

Any Guy by Melanie

by Melanie Devil's Spoke by Laura Marling

by Laura Marling Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas

by Irma Thomas Sleeping on the Blacktop by Colter Wall

by Colter Wall Tell Me True by Sarah Jarosz

by Sarah Jarosz My Silver Lining by First Aid Kid

Bad Sisters season 2 will premiere on Wednesday 13th November on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, then new episodes weekly. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

