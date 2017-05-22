Iannucci was a guest on the first episode of the new series of The Last Leg on Friday night, and while talking about party politics with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe the conversation strayed into Doctor Who territory.

The writer – whose Malcolm Tucker now controls the Tardis – couldn’t help but notice that incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May’s manner of revealing less popular policies was rather similar to the attack strategy of a major Doctor Who villain.

“I think most people are genuinely confused by Theresa May because she’s trying to appeal, make it look like it’s no longer the nasty party, it’s the nice party, appealing to the middle. And then these strange other policies creep in,” he began.

“I was trying to think what she reminds me of and it’s the Weeping Angels in Doctor Who, because we’re all nice and it’s “NO SCHOOL LUNCHES”… “NO HEAT!”

Whatever your opinion of Iannucci's political parallels, you can't make your voice heard unless you're ready to use it in the polling booth. Register to vote now.