A new drama on Apple TV+ this week tells the story of Dior as seen through the prism of wartime Paris and Dior’s rivalry with that other towering figure of French fashion, Coco Chanel. To say Chanel’s wartime record was more chequered is an understatement.

Dior carried on designing for German clients, but he also sheltered his sister, who was a member of the French Resistance. Chanel, on the other hand, took a room at the Ritz and moved in with her Nazi lover.

All this makes for a gripping drama that’s stunning to look at, although many of the moral questions are shades of grey. As Juliette Binoche, who plays Coco Chanel, tells us in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine: “It’s easy to call her a collaborator but it’s way more complex than that.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This week we also celebrate the TV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office – with two pages devoted to the former sub postmistress Jo Hamilton and the actor who played her, Monica Dolan. Both women were among the famous faces who attended our covers party at Claridge’s. Needless to say, all present agreed there was only one real star in our midst. And that was Jo.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Andi Oliver on being host of BBC’s Great British Menu, her daughter Miquita Oliver and Lily Allen being best friends, and growing up as a Black girl in 1970s Suffolk

Lorraine Kelly chats about her proudest moments, working on her first novel, and flirting with Hollywood A-lister George Clooney on daytime TV

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Sophie Rundle discusses her experience working on Peaky Blinders and Gentleman Jack, intimacy coordinators and changing roles for women

The New Look premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 14th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.