Jodie Turner-Smith is Anne Boleyn in first-look teaser for upcoming Channel 5 drama
Channel 5 has released a teaser clip, featuring the Queen and Slim star as Anne Boleyn.
Published:
Channel 5 has released a first-look clip of drama Anne Boleyn, teasing Queen and Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith’s debut as the titular queen.
The 20-second snippet shows Turner-Smith as Henry VIII’s second wife, dressed in 16th century attire including a white veil, walking solemnly down the church aisle.
The three-part psychological thriller looks at the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from her perspective, exploring her struggle to secure a future for her daughter and “to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her”.
White House Farm’s Mark Stanley appears opposite Turner-Smith as Henry VIII, while I May Destroy You star Paapa Essidu plays Anne’s brother George and Bloodlands‘s Lola Petticrew portrays Anne’s love rival Jane Seymour.
Rounding out the cast are White Lines’s Barry Ward (Thomas Cromwell), Hamilton‘s Jamael Westman (Edward Seymour), Silent Witness’s Amanda Burton (Lady Anne Shelton) and Trigonometry’s Thalissa Teixeira (Madge Shelton).
All three episodes were penned by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner, while Deadwater Fell’s Lynsey Miller is directing.
Filming on the series took place in Yorkshire last year and wrapped in December – however Channel 5 is yet to announce an air date for the drama.
The daughter of Earl of Wiltshire Thomas Boleyn, Anne Boleyn married King Henry VIII in 1533 and reigned alongside him as Queen of England until 1536, when she was beheaded for treason. She had one child with Henry – Queen Elizabeth I, who inherited the crown in 1558.