Jodie Turner-Smith and Mark Stanley are Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII in new images from Channel 5 drama

Channel 5 has released two more images for its highly-anticipated period drama series, Anne Boleyn.

In one picture, we get our first look at royal Tudor couple Anne Boleyn (played by Jodie Turner-Smith) and Henry VIII (played by Mark Stanley), sitting close to one another in an intimate, shared moment.

The tableau clearly depicts the couple in happier times, prior to Anne Boleyn’s downfall: the queen was accused of treason and eventually beheaded in 1536.

The three-part historical thriller is set to take place during Anne’s final five months prior to her execution, depicting her “rapid” fall from favour.

“It was such a rapid decline from going from the most powerful position in court after the King to head on a chopping block. That was a great contained space to tell a drama in,” series writer Eve Hedderwick Turner previously told Deadline.

In the image, we can see a royal coat of arms in the background, while Anne Boleyn is resplendent in a satin green dress (there’s a belief that the traditional folk song “Greensleeves” was composed for Anne).

Meanwhile, the king sits on the royal throne beside her, wearing his furs draped over his shoulders.

Channel 5

In another first-look image, the ill-fated Anne wears a royal blue gown and an ornate gold chain and medallion, with what looks like the sun or a compass engraved on the pendant.

Back in February 2021 the channel released its first image of Tuner-Smith as Boleyn, wearing a replica of the pearl necklace bearing the letter “B” for Boleyn (as seen in the National Portrait Gallery’s painting of Anne).

