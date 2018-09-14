He said: “I was delighted at the reaction to the first season and am thrilled to be revisiting Marcella for ITV. In the second season, the audience will get the opportunity to spend more time in her world, further exploring some of the characters and getting to know them better.”

Executive producer Tony Wood added: “The combination of Hans’s masterful writing, Anna’s gripping performance and... [the] superb production team struck a chord with viewers. Naturally we’re delighted to be working with ITV to create a second season of Marcella.”

Casting details will be announced in the coming months.

The news follows the disclosure that Rosenfeldt’s drama The Bridge would be returning for a fourth and final series in 2018.

This article was originally published on 26 August 2016