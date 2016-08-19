"It feels very promising. Expectations are enormous and it is a big challenge to create a new season, but from what I have seen so far it feels like it lives up to those expectations," SVT's head of drama, Christian Wikander told Danish newspaper The Local.

Wikander added that a new 8-part series will air at some point in 2018 in the Nordic countries and that Sofia Helin and Thure Lindhardt will both return as Swedish and Danish detectives Saga Norén and Henrik Sabroe. He said that the new season would begin the action around a year-and-a-half after the last episode.

"That's good because you can skip a lot, a lot may have happened," its Swedish writer Hans Rosenfeldt told the Expressen tabloid.

However it looks as if this will be the last outing of the drama.

Piv Bernth, the head of drama at The Bridge's Danish co-producer DR, said: "Without giving away the plot, it does not allow for further continuation".

The third series saw Helin’s Saga without Martin Rohde, her partner from the first two seasons played by Kim Bodnia. Rohde was convicted of killing the man who killed his son in the drama and Saga was given Henrik as a new partner for series three.

The last we saw of Saga her future as a policewoman hung in the balance after she was accused of killing her mother.

It is not yet clear whether Bodnia, whose character is languishing in prison, will return, although Rosenfeldt has said that he is open to the possibility of him coming back.