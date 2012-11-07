Tom Hooper's musical blockbuster Les Misérables is keeping fans' appetites satiated for the time being, with a new TV trailer debuting some previously-unseen footage. The 30-second clip reveals extended glimpses of the relationship between lead characters Cosette and Marius, played by Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne.

In addition, eager viewers get more glimpses of the epic battle scenes central to the film's plot, as well as extra shots of Russell Crowe as police inspector Javert and Hugh Jackman as his ex-convict prey, Jean Valjean.