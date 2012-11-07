Amanda Seyfried stars in new Les Misérables TV trailer
The latest 30-second clip also features footage of Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and some of the film's iconic revolutionary scenes
Tom Hooper's musical blockbuster Les Misérables is keeping fans' appetites satiated for the time being, with a new TV trailer debuting some previously-unseen footage. The 30-second clip reveals extended glimpses of the relationship between lead characters Cosette and Marius, played by Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne.
In addition, eager viewers get more glimpses of the epic battle scenes central to the film's plot, as well as extra shots of Russell Crowe as police inspector Javert and Hugh Jackman as his ex-convict prey, Jean Valjean.
Released on Christmas Day in the United States with a 11 January 2013 debut across the UK, the film boasts a string of Hollywood A-listers, including Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen - whose comic turns as wicked landlords the Thénardiers do not feature in the latest television spot.
Remind yourself of the full-length Les Misérables trailer here, check out some of the movie posters here, here and here, and watch a four and a half minute behind-the-scenes featurette here.