Amanda Abbington tweets Sherlock script, fans freak out
There is much excitement on social media...
Sherlock series four just got a little closer. Episodes have been written, props have been sourced, the stars themselves are back on set.
And to make it even more real, Amanda Abbington took to Twitter to share a snap of her season four script...
Naturally Sherlock superfans were excited.
Seriously excited.
Excessive-gif-use excited.
There were also lots of "AAHHHHH"s
@CHIMPSINSOCKS AAAAAAAAAH
— amina (@accio_dallas) April 5, 2016
And emojis.
@CHIMPSINSOCKS ?????
— Amanda (@heavenlyjunkies) April 5, 2016
And "AAAHHHH"s with emojis.
@CHIMPSINSOCKS ah I can't take this! ?
— Sociopath221B (@TaylorLovesYT) April 5, 2016
Basically Twitter – and the rest of the Sherlock fandom – are super pleased.
Only, say, nine months to wait 'til we get to see the finished product...
Sherlock will return for a fourth series on BBC1