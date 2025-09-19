"But we're jumping four years into the future and so he's had time to deal with that, with the help of Helen," he added. "In the years that we haven't seen him, that has been a process.

"But now he's back doing what he does best, with a little sidekick in Jimmy. It's wonderful to have his son out there with him in his little vet's coat with his little bag.

"And he's really taken to it, as well. He’s got a bit of swagger about him and he knows the lingo, some of the veterinary jargon, so it's just a joy to be able to experience that for James."

Ralph also discussed how James and Helen's marriage has evolved since we last saw them, with the couple making the most of being back in one another's lives full-time following the vet's return to Darrowby.

"They've managed to get back to... being on one another's team," he said. "The fun has been injected into the relationship once again, and especially with the addition of two little kids, because they're now a family of four, little Jimmy and Rosie, who keep them on their toes as well.

"So it's a different kind of fun. They have fun together, but they also have fun as this little family. So that was a real joy because obviously we saw a few series of difficulties, literal separation, James being away at the RAF, and then coming back and not being able to really process or share his feelings.

"But with the help of Helen, he managed to finally be able to do that, so it was great to come back to this."

Season 6 picks up with the "beloved Skeldale gang... in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close".

"We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future," reads the official synopsis.

And in typical All Creatures fashion, you can also expect plenty more "heartwarming human and animal tales".

