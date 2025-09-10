The new episodes promise fans more "heartwarming human and animal tales".

"But, this time, we find our beloved Skeldale gang in a somewhat different situation as we join them in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close,” the official synopsis continues.

"We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future.

"This series will see Herriot's wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other."

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Lucy-Jo Hudson as Susan. Playground production for 5 and MASTERPIECE

Fans will be pleased to hear that Nicholas Ralph is reprising his role as vet James Herriot, while Samuel West will also return as his business partner Siegfried Farnon.

Other returning characters include Anna Madeley (Deadwater Fell), Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), Patricia Hodge (Mrs Pumphrey), Tony Pitts (Richard Alderson) and Imogen Clawson (Jenny).

Meanwhile, new additions to the cast this time around include Lucy-Jo Hudson (Hollyoaks, Wild at Heart), Gaia Wise (The Dead of Winter, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim), Jonathan Hyde (The Brutalist, Titanic), Philip Martin Brown (Waterloo Road, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy) and Chris Gascoyne (The Feud, Patience).

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 is coming to 5 on Thursday 25th September at 9pm. Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on My5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

