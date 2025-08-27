The series is based on the Sunday Times bestselling book by Lesley Kara and has been billed as a “gripping exploration of how fear and curiosity can take root and how a single whisper can shatter everything."

The official synopsis reads: "When she discovers a chilling rumour about a convicted child killer hiding in plain sight, Joanna seizes the chance to bond with the local mums by sharing it – unknowingly unleashing a wave of paranoia and suspicion.

Rachel Shenton and Emily Atack star in The Rumour. Channel 5

"As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame. With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town's past but her own instincts."

It concludes by asking: "Who can she trust? And what will it cost her to find the truth?"

Alongside Shenton, the cast is rounded out by Joanne Whalley (Wolf Hall), Emily Atack (Rivals), Samuel Anderson (Amandaland), Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes), Lucy Speed (Unforgotten), Liza Sadovy (A Real Pain) and Carryl Thomas (Silo).

Behind the camera, the series is penned and executive produced by Giula Sandler (The House Across the Street), while Richard Clark (Doctor Who, Chemistry of Death, War of the Worlds) takes on directing duties.



The Rumour is coming to 5 on Wednesday 10th September at 9pm.

