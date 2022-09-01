All Creatures Great and Small season 3 first look teases big changes

Based on the trailer, it looks like big changes are afoot for James Herriot and co – with the new season set in 1939 against the backdrop of the onset of World War II.

The third season of All Creatures Great and Small gets underway on Channel 5 later this month, and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively unveil a brand new trailer and some first-look images for the new run.

At one point in the clip, James (Nicholas Ralph) wonders how he can "in good conscience watch those young lads go off to their training while I stay here."

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small.

But he is reassured by Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) that he will "protect more people by preventing TB spread than you ever will with a gun in your hand" – alluding to the Ministry of Agriculture’s new bovine tuberculosis testing scheme, which James will be working on this season.

Meanwhile, the minute-long trailer also teases plenty more romance between James and Helen (Rachel Shenton), while Siegfried (Samuel West) is seen pushing James to take more responsibility.

"I'm trying," James responds, with Siegfried quipping in response: "You're extremely trying."

You can watch the full trailer, which is scored by the track Save You by B3autiful Cr3atures feat Maggie Szabo, below.

A synopsis for the new episode run provided by Channel 5 teases that everyone is learning to adjust at the start of the season, with James entering into a new stage of his life with Helen, and Tristan starting his career as a qualified vet.

The synopsis continues: "After being made joint business partner by Siegfried, James pushes to take on more responsibility via the Ministry of Agriculture’s new bovine TB testing scheme, but its unexpected challenges risk pushing him to breaking point.

"As a potential Second World War looms, all of our Skeldale family have to consider their purpose in Darrowby and beyond."

Channel 5

The season wrapped production on location in Yorkshire this July, with Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse and Rachel Shenton all returning in the lead roles.

The new season is once again overseen by lead writer and executive producer Ben Vanstone (The Last Kingdom) alongside Chloë Mi Lin Ewart, who has written episodes 2 and 4, while newcomer Karim Khan penned episode 5 and Jamie Crichton wrote episode 6.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All Creatures Great and Small returns for season 3 at 9pm on Thursday 15th September on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.