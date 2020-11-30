All Creatures Great and Small renewed for second series

Channel 5 has announced that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning for a second series on the channel.

The series, which is based on the work of best-selling author James Herriot, debuted earlier this year and has already been a big hit with fans – offering some much-needed escapism and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And it will return to shoot on location in the Yorkshire Dales next year after having become Channel 5’s Herriot’s iconic highest-rated drama commission ever.

According to the channel, fans can look forward to "more heartwarming and humorous adventures" featuring young country vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and his life in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s

According to the channel, fans can look forward to “more heartwarming and humorous adventures” featuring young country vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and his life in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s

Other returning characters will include Herriot’s unconventional mentor, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), the matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Siegfried’s errant brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), and independent local farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton).

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, Sebastian Cardwell, said of the renewal, “In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public. With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon.”

Meanwhile, the two children of James Herriot (whose real name was James Alfred Wight) have spoken about how much they enjoyed the first series of the drama.

Jim Wight and Rosie Page said, “We thought series one of the new All Creatures Great and Small was excellent. It was an immensely enjoyable adaptation of Dad’s books, very professionally acted and produced, and absolutely true to the ‘Herriot ethos.’”

“We have had wonderful feedback from many and various people, from all walks of life, telling us how they had derived great comfort from watching the new series in these stressful COVID times. We are very hopeful that series two will be equally uplifting and entertaining, and we are greatly looking forward to seeing it.”

Before the new series, the show will return for a Christmas special, with a load of images and an official synopsis having been released for the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas episode last week.

The special will pick the story back up on Christmas Eve, the day before Helen and Hugh’s wedding, and while James is still heartbroken and trying to bury his pain, he has invited his new girlfriend Connie (Charlie May-Clark) to the annual Skeldale House Christmas party.

All Creatures Great and Small will air for Christmas 2020 – in the meantime, you can buy James Herriot’s books on Amazon or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.