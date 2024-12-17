She is successful in securing a goose for her Christmas meal, but is later left reeling by "worrying news", as per the episode synopsis, which could send all of her carefully made plans completely off the rails.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming festive episode of All Creatures Great and Small above, and tune into the special next Monday 23rd December 2024 at 9pm on Channel 5.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "Skeldale House prepares for Christmas – and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available.

"Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her.

"A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal. Meanwhile, Tristan is given an important Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) mission involving pigeons.

"Tristan is underwhelmed by the task and Siegfried sends him to Enoch Sykes, a cantankerous pigeon fancier. Tristan’s attempt to win over Enoch’s trust doesn’t go to plan.

"Helen and James prepare for Jimmy's birthday tea at Heston Grange, but Helen has to deal with some family disagreements. When the fox needs veterinary help, Siegfried faces a difficult decision as to how best to care for the animal, whilst also looking after Mrs Hall."

In addition to Madeley as Mrs Hall, the All Creatures Great and Small cast also includes Samuel West as Siegfried, Nicholas Ralph as James, Rachel Shenton as Helen and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2024 special will air at 9pm on Monday 23rd December.

