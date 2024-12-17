All Creatures Great and Small gives first look as Mrs Hall receives devastating news
It's looking like a tough Christmas in Darrowby.
The first trailer for All Creatures Great and Small's 2024 Christmas special is here – and it hints that this may not be a very joyful year for fan-favourite character Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley).
The wartime drama finds a Yorkshire community attempting to mark the momentous occasion while struggling to get by on rations, with Mrs Hall priding herself on making the best of the meagre resources available.
She is successful in securing a goose for her Christmas meal, but is later left reeling by "worrying news", as per the episode synopsis, which could send all of her carefully made plans completely off the rails.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming festive episode of All Creatures Great and Small above, and tune into the special next Monday 23rd December 2024 at 9pm on Channel 5.
The synopsis for the episode reads: "Skeldale House prepares for Christmas – and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available.
"Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her.
"A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal. Meanwhile, Tristan is given an important Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) mission involving pigeons.
"Tristan is underwhelmed by the task and Siegfried sends him to Enoch Sykes, a cantankerous pigeon fancier. Tristan’s attempt to win over Enoch’s trust doesn’t go to plan.
"Helen and James prepare for Jimmy's birthday tea at Heston Grange, but Helen has to deal with some family disagreements. When the fox needs veterinary help, Siegfried faces a difficult decision as to how best to care for the animal, whilst also looking after Mrs Hall."
In addition to Madeley as Mrs Hall, the All Creatures Great and Small cast also includes Samuel West as Siegfried, Nicholas Ralph as James, Rachel Shenton as Helen and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan.
The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2024 special will air at 9pm on Monday 23rd December.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.