All Creatures Great and Small star says Tristan goes “on a real journey” in series 2

Fans of Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small will know Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s student vet brother, as a charming yet unambitious young man who’s more interested in visiting the pub than the Yorkshire Dales surgery. However, that’s all about to change, according to the show’s star Callum Woodhouse.

Woodhouse told RadioTimes.com and other press that his character is set to go “on a real journey” in series two, while his brother hides the fact that he failed his recent veterinary exams.

“He still starts off very lazy, typical Tristan, he doesn’t want to be doing too much outside of the house, any work, unless it’s drinking in the pub. But Siegfried (Samuel West) is cracking the whip this time around and getting him to go and do some calls and some work with the animals.

“I think Tristan goes on a real journey this series of wanting to sit back, relax and not do the hardest work ever, but ends up finding he really enjoys it. The thing about Tristan as well [is that] he has real emotional intelligence; I think that’s one of his strongest points. So he’s able to really connect with the owners of these animals or pets – that’s a growing thing, people are wanting their pets looked after and he’s so good at that.

“He’s just so good at talking to these people and we see a lot of instances of that in the second series of him just knowing how to handle situations and people with their animals,” he added.

The Channel 5 revival, which made its TV debut last September, will return this month with its second series starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse and Rachel Shenton.

Miranda’s Patricia Hodge will be taking on the role of Mrs. Pumphrey in the upcoming series following the death of Dame Diana Rigg last year.

All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 on Thursday 16th September at 9pm. Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.