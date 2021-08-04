All American season 4: release date, cast, trailer and latest news

The CW have confirmed the release date for All American season four, the hit drama series inspired by the real-life story of American football player Spencer Paysinger.

In the series, British actor Daniel Ezra (Undercover, A Discovery of Witches) plays football prodigy Spencer James, whose character is inspired by NFL player Paysinger.

A first season synopsis for the series reads: “When a rising high school American football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Crenshaw and Beverly Hills — begin to collide.”

In season four, a number of loose threads and cliffhangers will need to be resolved, including the result of the season three championship game — and whether or not Spencer’s close friend Coop (Bre-Z) will survive a gunshot wound.

Read on for everything you need to know about All American season four.

All American season 4 release date

For US viewers, All American season four will debut on on The CW from 25th October 2021 at 8pm (ET).

However, given how long it took for season three to drop on Netflix US, we’re not expecting the fourth instalment to be made available to stream anytime soon (we predict spring/summer 2022).

All American season 4 cast

It’s not yet been confirmed who will star in season four, but it will likely feature the returning central cast members.

British actor Daniel Ezra leads the cast as Spencer James, a character loosely based on real-life professional NFL player Spencer Paysinger.

Rapper and actress Bre-Z plays Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Spencer’s friend, while Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why) plays Olivia Baker.

Meanwhile Taye Diggs plays Billy Baker, the football coach for Beverly Hills High, and Michael Evans Behling plays his son, Jordan.

New characters introduced in season three, including Coach Montes (Alexandra Barreto) and Vanessa (Alondra Delgado), will also likely return.

How can I watch All American in the UK?

If you’re trying to watch All American in the UK, it’s a little trickier. While US viewers can watch the show on CW and Netflix US, the series has yet to make its debut on Netflix UK.

All American season 4 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for All American season four, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

