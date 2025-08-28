But their every move is shadowed by undercover CIA officer Cassie Elliott (Samira Wiley), who "is convinced the pair are in league with violent extremists".

"Her relentless pursuit puts them all on a collision course, revealing that nothing is what it seems and everyone has an ulterior motive," teases the official synopsis.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about those "ulterior motives", Allen said: "The idea of government trying to get that kind of power into their own hands, and then that potentially transitioning to an organisation – how can you tell the difference between the two sometimes? Who are the good guys and who are the bad guys?

"And with the characters we play, they're two anti-heroes. I think it's always very interesting to present that choice to audiences, which Atomic really does. On top of all the great action, there are also morally ambiguous characters – and that's interesting too."

Of course, the subject matter also meant the cast had to be in peak physical condition.

"We both did training, especially with the stunt team," Latif explained. "There was an hour of boxing, an hour of gun training, an hour of working out. You've got to be fit for these days, you've got to be ready."

The regime was so demanding that Allen leaned on sweet treats to help him get through it.

"The workouts were a lot for me to get used to at the start," he admitted. "They really drilled us. But three weeks into the shoot, I made the excuse that I needed desserts on set because we were running around so much. So as I'm eating tiramisu, I don't care."

Latif started with good intentions, but eventually gave in too.

"It was lamb kebabs, cans of Coke… anything," he laughed. "Chocolate, whatever anyone gave me – because I was so exhausted. But it was great."

