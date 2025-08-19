And well, with a successful acting career and both Emmy and Tony nominations under his belt, Alfie – who played Theon Greyjoy in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones – certainly appears to have done as she asked.

But, speaking in an interview with this week's Radio Times magazine about his lead role in Sky’s new high-octane thriller Atomic, Alfie said it wasn’t his sister’s song that motivated him to launch his acting career.

Alfie Allen. Getty

The actor was asked whether it's fair to say he’s having the last laugh, to which he responded: “Oh God, I dunno. I don’t look at it as anyone having the last laugh. It’s just more about… life’s challenges.”

Asked whether he found Lily’s song in any way motivational, he said: “No, I don’t think it was. I always wanted to be an actor.”

