The global superstar announced the exciting news during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, in which she holds up a blurred out cover of the vinyl.

An official release date for the album has not yet been announced, but the pre-order for vinyls and cassette tapes will be shipped before Monday 13th October, according to the singer's website.

In a clip from the podcast, Swift said: "So I wanted to show you something," before lifting up blurred out album cover. "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl," she said.

The full album cover and artwork is expected to be revealed when the full podcast episode is released on Wednesday 13th August, according to The Independent.

Swift's last album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in 2024 and included hits like The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, So Long, London and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?.

The release came during her record-breaking Eras Tour, which sold an estimated £1.6 billion worth of tickets in its almost two-year run, becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time two years in a row.

Taylor Swift. Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Life of a Showgirl marks Swift's first album since she bought back the full rights to her first six albums.

"All of the music I ever made... now belongs... to me," she wrote in a letter shared to her website. "My entire life’s work."

She added: "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me – so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version."

