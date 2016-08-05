But that's not all for this atmospheric series. We also spy tears and tarot cards, gun shots, sex, sunsets, screams and shackles.

So, erm, one heck of a season two, then.

The final episode of Poldark series one saw Ross Poldark arrested after a ship was wrecked off the coast of his land, while he and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) struggled to come to terms with the death of their child.

More like this

Advertisement

Poldark will be back on 4th September on BBC1