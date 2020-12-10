Will there be any Agatha Christie on TV this Christmas?

Is it really Christmas unless you get some Agatha Christie in your viewing schedule alongside other staples such as the Call the Midwife specials? We would argue no.

Advertisement

We love a good whodunnit here at RadioTimes.com and the Christie stories, normally penned by Sarah Phelps have been ticking that box since they first aired on the BBC back in 2015. So far we have seen the likes of And Then There Were None, The Witness for the Prosecution, Ordeal by Innocence, and The ABC Murders, and they have featured stars such as Bill Nighy, Toby Jones and John Malkovich.

But the last special The Pale Horse dropped later in the year, so will this year be the same? Or could there be a surprise Agatha Christie drama for us to unwrap this Christmas?

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there an Agatha Christie drama on BBC One for Christmas 2020?

Despite all the word about the Gwyneth Hughes adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death Comes as the End, we still do not have a new instalment confirmed.

As for the next one, a BBC source has claimed it “will be a very different proposition from the recent BBC Agatha Christie adaptations,” but perhaps its more unusual setting and premise – the story takes place in Ancient Egypt in 2000 BC – has presented difficulties, as the project was announced two years ago but has yet to finalise casting.

In December 2018, the BBC revealed to RadioTimes.com that Death Comes as the End would be its next Agatha Christie adaptation – and that it was originally due to air the following year.

The historical whodunnit is set in Thebes in Ancient Egypt and sees an Egyptian family rocked when the patriarch, Imhotep, returns with a new concubine, who begins to sow seeds of discord.

The latest information seems to point towards a 2021 debut for this but given the COVID hit year we have had, there is every chance it will be delayed even further.

What can I watch this Christmas instead?

While we have not spotted any of the Christie adaptations on the schedule this Christmas, that does not mean that there are not places to go to get your Agatha fix. Acorn TV, that does come with a 7-day free trial has numerous specials on there ready to watch.

Or if you want to watch older versions such as Poirot or Miss Marple, then Britbox has you covered with a tonne of them on there and that too has a free trial if you not already checked out all there is to see on there.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.