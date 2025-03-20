What influenced his extreme decision-making process? Could his parents have done more for their son? Just some questions that viewers continue to mull over long after watching, but are pressing issues that are expertly underlined in the series.

While plenty of people are hailing it as the series of the year and necessary viewing for both parents, teenage boys and school children generally, many could be wondering what the age rating of the drama actually is.

So, what is the official age rating for Adolescence and how old do you need to be to watch it? Read on to find out.

Adolescence age rating – how old do you need to be to watch?

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Stephen Graham.

Netflix's Adolescence has a UK age rating of 15 and includes discrimination themes, language and violence.

That age rating means that the content within the series may not be suitable for those under 15 years of age and so, it is generally advised that the content is suitable for people aged 15 and over.

However, with recent calls to show the series in schools, the age rating could be leaving some people confused.

Prime minister Keir Starmer recently spoke during PMQ's in parliament and said that he agrees that the series should be aired in Parliament and in schools, after being asked by Labour MP Anneliese Midgley.

Midgley said: "Everyone is talking about Adolescence – This series by Knowsley's own Stephen Graham highlights online male radicalisation and violence against girls.

"The creators of the show are calling for screenings in Parliament and schools to spark change, so will the prime minister back this campaign to counter toxic misogyny early and give young men the role models they deserve?"

Starmer continued: "At home we are watching Adolescence. I've got a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and it's a very good drama to watch. This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem. It's abhorrent, and we have to tackle it."

With the series being available to stream on Netflix, it means that those who are younger than 15 could be accessing episodes but of course, at-home streaming measures around age ratings cannot be monitored.

In terms of films, nobody under the age of 15 is permitted to watch a movie with an age rating of 15, even if they are accompanied by an adult.

Given the subject matter and discussion of themes, it is generally advised that Adolescence be viewed by those over the age of 15 but given the protagonist in the show is 13 years of age, many fans have been left wondering if children who are younger can watch the series.

We will say that while the show doesn't explicitly show any bloody scenes, it does include CCTV footage of a murder in the distance.

The series itself does obviously deal with themes related to incel culture, misogyny, violence against women and girls, and does include instances of violence.

