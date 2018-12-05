A first-look clip of the BBC's latest festive Agatha Christie mystery reveals the two men facing off – and it seems Poirot is in trouble with the Police Inspector, who doubts the abilities of our favourite Belgian detective.

Joining Hollywood legend Malkovich and Harry Potter star Grint in the cast are Andrew Buchan as Franklin Clarke, Eamon Farren as Cust, Tara Fitzgerald as Lady Hermione Clarke, and Shirley Henderson as Rose Marbury.

Jack Farthing is Donald Fraser, Bronwyn James appears in the role of Megan, and Freya Mavor features as Thora Grey.

Adapted by Ordeal by Innocence writer Sarah Phelps, the three-part drama will begin on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC1.

