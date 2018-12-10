What are your Christmas TV traditions?
Do you watch telly during your Christmas dinner? Is festive TV better or worse than it used to be? And how do you work out what you want to watch?
We're rather big fans of TV here at RadioTimes.com and when it comes to the festive season, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas for us without the telly.
TV has become a rather important part of the Christmas season and chances are you're keen to get your hands on the Christmas double issue and find out what to watch – but before we tell you what's on, we want you to tell us how you watch it!
Do you like to watch TV while tucking into your Christmas dinner? Or do you avoid it all together while the family are around and enjoy the shows on catch-up instead? Could you live without the TV or internet on the big day? And how do you work out what you want to watch?
We want to hear all about your Christmas TV traditions...