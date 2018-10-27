The three-part mystery will air this Christmas on BBC1, with US star John Malkovich playing the legendary detective.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint plays Inspector Crome in The ABC Murders on BBC1 (BBC)

The scripts for The ABC Murders have been written by Sarah Phelps, who is nothing if not bold in her adaptations of Christie – last Easter’s Ordeal by Innocence starring Bill Nighy changed the identity of the book’s murderer.

Also starring in the BBC1 drama is Tara Fitzgerald, Andrew Buchan and Jack Farthing, the actor best known for playing Poldark villain George Warleggan.

John Malkovich will star as famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot – although he will sport a neat goatee beard rather than the waxed moustache made famous by David Suchet (BBC)

The story is set in the 1930s at a time “when the nation is dangerously divided and suspicion and hatred are on the rise,” according to the BBC.

It sees Poirot forced to track down a serial killer, his only clue being a copy of The ABC Railway Guide left at each crime scene.