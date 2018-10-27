First look at Harry Potter star Rupert Grint in new BBC Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders
The actor appears opposite John Malkovich in the three-part adaptation airing this Christmas on BBC1
RadioTimes.com can reveal the first look at Rupert Grint in new BBC Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders.
The Harry Potter star plays Inspector Crome in the new TV adaptation, a detective of rather limited ability who takes some persuading before finally respecting detective Hercule Poirot’s methods.
The three-part mystery will air this Christmas on BBC1, with US star John Malkovich playing the legendary detective.
The scripts for The ABC Murders have been written by Sarah Phelps, who is nothing if not bold in her adaptations of Christie – last Easter’s Ordeal by Innocence starring Bill Nighy changed the identity of the book’s murderer.
Also starring in the BBC1 drama is Tara Fitzgerald, Andrew Buchan and Jack Farthing, the actor best known for playing Poldark villain George Warleggan.
The story is set in the 1930s at a time “when the nation is dangerously divided and suspicion and hatred are on the rise,” according to the BBC.
It sees Poirot forced to track down a serial killer, his only clue being a copy of The ABC Railway Guide left at each crime scene.