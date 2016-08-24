The first of the novels to be dramatised is Ordeal By Innocence which will be made by Mammoth Productions, the indie behind And Then There Were None and Poldark, which also stars Aidan Turner.

Other titles so far confirmed include Death Comes As The End, a murder mystery set in Ancient Egypt, and The ABC Murders, a race against time to stop a serial killer who is operating across 1930s Britain.

In addition to the seven new titles, filming is currently underway on The Witness For The Prosecution, adapted by Sarah Phelps, directed by Julian Jarrold and starring Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Kim Cattrall, David Haig, Billy Howle and Monica Dolan.

Charlotte Moore, Director, BBC Content said: “These new commissions continue BBC1's special relationship as the home of Agatha Christie in the UK. Our combined creative ambition to reinvent Christie's novels for a modern audience promises to bring event television of the highest quality to a new generation enjoyed by fans old and new.”

Hilary Strong, Chief Executive Officer, Agatha Christie Limited, added: “And Then There Were None was a highlight of the 2015 BBC1 Christmas schedule, and we are truly delighted to be building on the success of that show, first with The Witness for the Prosecution, and then with adaptations of seven more iconic Agatha Christie titles.

"What Sarah Phelps brought to And Then There Were None was a new way of interpreting Christie for a modern audience, and Agatha Christie Ltd is thrilled to be bringing this psychologically rich, visceral and contemporary sensibility to more classic Christie titles for a new generation of fans.”