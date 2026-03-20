Netflix has officially greenlit an adaptation of Enigma Variations – and cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the limited series’ new star.

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Based on Call Me by Your Name author André Aciman’s bestselling sensual novel of the same name, the upcoming adaptation will follow a man called Paul (Johnson) across a 10-year period as he explores his sexuality and masculinity.

“It’s an intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love – and in a world of endless choices, it asks the question: Will we know when we’ve found the one?” the show’s logline reads.

The James Bond frontrunner replaces Jeremy Allen White, who was originally attached to star in the series and executive produce. White departed from the project at the end of last year, and a casting search for a replacement was launched.

Netflix then officially greenlit the series on 19 March, announcing Johnson as White's replacement.

No additional cast members have been announced at this stage, but we do know that Enigma Variations will be penned by Amanda Kate Shuman (The Wheel of Time) and directed by Oliver Hermanus (The History of Sound).

Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Shuman, who serves as showrunner, will also executive produces alongside Hermanus as well as Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res. Aciman will also executive produce alongside Monica Levinson (Love Story: JFK Jr And Carolyn Bessette).

The series will mark Taylor-Johnson’s first foray into TV for quite some time, with the actor having largely focused on film work in recent years.

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Recent movie credits have included Danny Boyle’s zombie film 28 Years Later (2025), Robert Eggers' horror movie Nosferatu (2024) and Sony’s Kraven the Hunter (2024).

The star also has several movies coming up, including Werwulf, Blood on Snow and Cry to Heaven.

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