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Next James Bond frontrunner replaces The Bear star to lead sensual drama based on best-selling novel
Aaron Taylor Johnson has been cast in Enigma Variations, an adaptation of Call Me by Your Name author André Aciman’s bestselling novel.
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Published: Friday, 20 March 2026 at 10:40 am
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