Disney Plus has unveiled a brand new trailer for A Thousand Blows season 2 ahead of its premiere in January.

Ad

The show, which stars the likes of Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty, is inspired by the true stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s.

Season 2 picks up one year after the events of the first series, with Hezekiah Moscow (Kirby), a shadow of the man he once was, while boxing boss Sugar Goodson (Graham) is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death.

That is, until Mary Carr (Doherty) bursts back onto the scene and hatches a plan to reassemble the Forty Elephants and bring down crime boss Indigo Jeremy once and for all. To do so, she’ll need a reluctant Hezekiah and Sugar.

The new trailer shows the cast in action as Mary brings the Forty Elephants back together, Hezekiah seeks revenge, and Sugar steps back into the boxing ring. “It’s the dawn of a new era,” Mary says as the trailer concludes.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Alongside Graham, Doherty and Moscow, returning cast members for season 2 include James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover.

Jason Tobin will also be back as Mr Lao, alongside Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Aliyah Odoffin as Victoria Davies, and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy.

Meanwhile, new additions in season 2 will include Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders), who’s joined the cast as Bull Jeremy, as well as Catherine McCormack (Slow Horses), who’s set to play Sophie Lyons.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

A Thousand Blows season 2 will premiere on 9th January 2026 on Disney+.

Season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a monthnow.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.