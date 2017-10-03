Driving into her errant ex Simon is what she seemed to be doing at the very end of episode 4 – but here she is in a teaser snap from the final episode looking slightly startled in a restaurant and with Simon nowhere to be seen.

She’s with her on/off boyfriend James and her colleague Ros (complete with new husband – he's the bloke on the far left). And we can safely say that Gemma’s not in jail. Not yet anyway.

But what could it be that has startled her?

One thing's for sure, this isn't the first dinner table drama we've seen on the show...

The Doctor Foster series 2 final is on BBC1 on Tuesday 3rd October at 9pm