A sneak peek of the Doctor Foster series finale
What can we learn from this shot of another meal table and a startled looking Gemma?
Doctor Foster fans probably don’t need reminding that Tuesday night will showcase the final episode of the current run of the hit BBC1 drama.
Will Simon get Kate back? Did Gemma run Simon over? And what else has the vengeful medic got up her sleeve?
Driving into her errant ex Simon is what she seemed to be doing at the very end of episode 4 – but here she is in a teaser snap from the final episode looking slightly startled in a restaurant and with Simon nowhere to be seen.
She’s with her on/off boyfriend James and her colleague Ros (complete with new husband – he's the bloke on the far left). And we can safely say that Gemma’s not in jail. Not yet anyway.
But what could it be that has startled her?
More like this
One thing's for sure, this isn't the first dinner table drama we've seen on the show...
The Doctor Foster series 2 final is on BBC1 on Tuesday 3rd October at 9pm