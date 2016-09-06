Speaking to local television station Telekanal 360 (via THR), factory boss Rinat Brillin said: "Why this castle? First of all, it is, in my view, very beautiful. And it also demands the use of many new technologies to construct that simpler buildings don't require."

The interior of Winterfell in the latest series of Game of Thrones

And if you’re now wondering how you can hire the men necessary to build The Dreadfort on your patio, you may be in luck – unlike the “real” Winterfell’s construction, this building method only requires three workers (including the 3D printer programmer), with the bulk of the work done by computer and machine.

Bran the Builder, eat your heart out.

Game of Thrones will return next summer