A Russian company is building a real Winterfell from Game of Thrones
Thanks to a 3D printer and an awful lot of cement
If you’ve ever wanted to make your life a bit more like Game of Thrones hero Ned Stark (minus the beheading bit), then you’d do well to head over to central Russia – because a cement company in the country is building a real-life version of House Stark castle Winterfell, last seen in the series being retaken by Jon Snow and Sansa Stark (Kit Harington and Sophie Turner).
In the grounds of the Yekaterinburg Cement Factory the strong, sturdy walls of Winterfell are currently taking shape thanks to a 3D printer and layers of quick-drying cement, which is being poured around sections of a preconstructed steel frame. When completed later this month, the Russian Winterfell is planned to act as both tourist attraction and advertisement, showing off how new technology can create concrete frames for housing.
Speaking to local television station Telekanal 360 (via THR), factory boss Rinat Brillin said: "Why this castle? First of all, it is, in my view, very beautiful. And it also demands the use of many new technologies to construct that simpler buildings don't require."
The interior of Winterfell in the latest series of Game of Thrones
And if you’re now wondering how you can hire the men necessary to build The Dreadfort on your patio, you may be in luck – unlike the “real” Winterfell’s construction, this building method only requires three workers (including the 3D printer programmer), with the bulk of the work done by computer and machine.
Bran the Builder, eat your heart out.
Game of Thrones will return next summer