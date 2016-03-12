So, which shows got the green light? All 11 of their scripted series which include Jane the Virgin, The Flash, Arrow, Supernatural, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The 100, The Vampire Diaries, Reign, The Originals, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie.

The only scripted show yet to get its renewal is new drama Containment which doesn't premiere in the US until April.

“The CW has become home to some of the most critically-acclaimed shows on broadcast television, with a wide array of fantastic scripted series across the week, ranging from musical comedy, to superhero action, to gritty sci-fi dramas,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz in a statement.

"As we continue to further our strategy of more year-round original programming, picking up these 11 series for the 2016-2017 season puts us in a great position of having proven, high-quality shows to launch in the fall as well as midseason and summer of 2017.”

The news follows ABC's announcement last week that it was renewing a bunch of its existing series – 15, to be precise – including network staples Grey's Anatomy, Scandle, Modern Family and Once Upon a Time.