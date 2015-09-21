2. Jon Hamm finally wins

Jon Hamm picked up his first Emmy win after 16 nominations. That's an awful lot of outings for his graceful loser face. The Mad Men star was clearly pleased by the turn of events, crawling up onto the Emmy stage before saying, "There has been a terrible mistake, clearly. This is impossible."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyqfp5QkIAw

3. Allison Janney wins AND sings

The Mom star sung her acceptance speech. Because why not.

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC00jWJa1d0

4. Ricky Gervais pretends to win

If you don't get your hands on an actual gong, what's the next best thing? Pose with one so people who haven't watched the ceremony assume you have. Nicely played, Gervais...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12bG1iePO24

5. Amy Poehler chills out

Poehler lost out again to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best lead actress in the comedy for the fourth consecutive year. It was Poehler's last-chance to pick up her first Emmy for Parks and Recreations, which finished earlier this year. It wasn't meant to be, but it's not like Poehler cared about that or anything...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0QQ86Ma5u0

6. Viola Davis makes history

The How To Get Away With Murder star became the first African-American woman to win a best actress gong last night – and she's gave one memorable acceptance speech afterwards. "You can't win Emmy Awards for roles that just aren't there," she said, dedicating her award to Shonda Rhimes, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJI3xdBQH38

7. Jeffrey Tambor dedicates

Tambor took home his first Emmy award last night, saying: "I'd like to dedicate my performance and this award to the transgender community. Thank you for your patience, thank you for your courage, thank you for your stories, thank you for your inspiration, thank you for letting us be part of the change."

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dz4YD5ydeWc