Although it’s believed the show will keep the “ticking clock” format which saw Bauer kneecap and upper-cut baddies in real-time, it seems likely Sutherland will be replaced by a younger actor. However, casting hasn’t started yet.

The news is separate from the 'female-led' reboot that was in the works last year – it's not currently known whether that "criminal justice story" will reach screens.

The original 24 series, which started in 2001, ran for eight series and saw Bauer uncover terrorist plots with help from the likes of analyst Chloe O'Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub). A spin-off series 24: Legacy, in which Bauer didn’t appear, centred on CTU operative Eric Carter, played by Corey Hawkins, but was cancelled after one season.