As with previous incarnations of the franchise, the story will be told in real time, but instead of focussing on terrorism, the new series will apply the ticking-clock format to a criminal justice story.

24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer will reportedly produce along with Jeremy Doner (The Killing), who will write the script with Gordon.

This will be the fourth series in the 24 franchise. The Golden Globe-winning original starring Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer ran from 2001 to 2010, and was followed by 24: Live Another Day which had the same lead role, and then 24: Legacy, which had a new cast and was cancelled last June after one season.