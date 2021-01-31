Call the Midwife gives update on season 10 filming

Good news for Call the Midwife fans – the popular period drama hopes to complete filming on its tenth series in the very near future.

Although the Christmas special was completed just in time for Christmas Day 2020, the full season of the drama did not arrive in time for its usual January slot this year thanks to COVID-19 and a five-month production delay.

But according to a new update, there might not be too much longer to wait.

A note posted on the official Call the Midwife Facebook page reads: “We’re delighted to say that our tenth series filming continues apace, despite the obvious delays and challenges of the past year.”

It continues: “Very soon we hope to be able to finish filming for the whole series… by which time we can then look forward to showing you the results!”

The post detailed that one of the biggest challenges caused by the delay was the need to film during the winter – despite most of the action being set during the summer months.

And the show also revealed a behind-the-scenes shot of Trixie (Helen George) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) heading off on their rounds from Nonnatus House.

A #CallTheMidwife Series 10 Behind-Scenes Photo Exclusive! Breathless on bicycles! Our cast employ an old filming trick while working through an English winter… ❤️ 🧊❄️https://t.co/6DW1J3qcAZ pic.twitter.com/I434oq9KpH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) January 30, 2021

The caption reads: “The episode is set in late summer, but it’s filmed in the middle of winter, so our intrepid team must don their best grins and imagine the tropics while the cold wind whips around their pedals!”

And some of the actors have apparently had to resort to using an old trick to avoid their breath becoming visible in shots: sucking on ice cubes!

Fans will now be waiting with bated breath for news of an official launch date for series 10 – fingers crossed we’ll know before long.

