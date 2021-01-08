When is French crime drama Lupin on Netflix?

Arriving on Netflix today is Lupin – a brand new French crime drama starring Jurassic World’s Omar Sy as a Parisian janitor who tries to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre.

Directed by Now You See Me filmmaker Louis Leterrier, this five-part series follows Assane Diop (Sy), who after being inspired by the stories of fictional thief Arsène Lupin, decides to organise the heist to avenge the death of his father 25 years prior.

With an all-star French cast and a first series split into two parts, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Lupin.

When is Lupin on Netflix?

This French heist comedy arrived on Netflix on Friday 8th January.

What is Lupin about?

Lupin follows Louvre janitor Assane Diop, whose life was turned upside down as a teenager when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit by a wealth family.

Inspired by fictional thief Arsène Lupin, Assane decides to steal Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Parisian landmark to avenge his dad’s death 25 years later.

Learn more about the Lupin books which inspired the Netflix series.

Who stars in the cast of Lupin?

The Netflix original adventure comedy stars Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) as Assane, while Vincent Londez (Public Enemy, Into the Night) plays Captain Romain Laugier.

The rest of the cast features Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Clotilde Hesme (Regular Lovers), Nicole Garcia (Families), Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé and Shirine Boutella.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer (dubbed over in English) for the upcoming French comedy at the beginning of December, teasing the car chases, intricate heist plans and plans for revenge to come.

