Princess Margaret warns Diana “will break” in new trailer for The Crown season 4

Netflix has revealed a brand new trailer for The Crown season four, teasing the drama to come as the on-screen wedding between Prince Charles and Diana draws closer.

Advertisement

In one pivotal scene, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) gravely discusses the behaviour of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, asking: “If she doesn’t bend, what then?”

Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret ominously responds: “She will break.”

The new trailer also depicts the intense first meeting between the Queen and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, portrayed by Sex Education star Gillian Anderson.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Thatcher wastes no time clarifying that she is actually six months older than her majesty, sparking a power struggle as the two discuss the Prime Minister’s troubled time in office.

“Joblessness, recession, crises… It’s a dangerous game to make enemies left, right and centre,” Queen Elizabeth warns.

Thatcher goes on to assure the monarch that she is perfectly “comfortable” with having enemies, setting the stage for a complicated relationship between the two women.

Watch the trailer below:

It appears Thatcher’s time as Prime Minister as well as the relationship between Prince Charles and Lady Diana will make up the foundation of this season.

Josh O’Connor will be reprising his role as the Prince of Wales, while relative newcomer Emma Corrin is joining the cast as his eventual bride.

The Crown has already been renewed for both a fifth and sixth season, in which Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki also set to star.

Advertisement

The Crown season four is released on 15th November. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.