The Crown teaser gives glimpses of Princess Diana and Prince Charles “fairy tale” turned tragedy

A new teaser trailer for The Crown series four has given viewers a glimpse at the “fairy tale” wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles – and how it quickly turned to tragedy.

Throughout the trailer, the voice of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie is heard delivering the speech he gave at the wedding, with images showing things turning sour.

In the trailer, the Archbishop says, “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made. A prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairytales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.’

Bonus teaser fact: The voice you can hear throughout this piece is the ~actual~ Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, from the ~actual~ speech he gave during Charles and Diana’s wedding. (Sorry if that’s a spoiler.) — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 13, 2020

“As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another, sharing life’s splendours and miseries, achievements and setbacks, they will be transformed in the process.

“Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival but as the place where the adventure really begins.”

And while there are plenty of fairy tale images present throughout the trailer, from footage of the wedding to Diana in her famous gown there are also much darker scenes as well, including a shouting match between the married couple.

The marriage is set to play a crucial part in the upcoming series, which is set to follow events from 1977 up to around 1990.

Of course the true dark end to the fairytale won’t be shown in series four, with Elizebeth Debicki set to take on the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin in the following run.

In addition to Corrin as Diana and Josh O’Connor as Charles, the trailer also includes clips of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

The official Netflix synopsis for the fourth series reads, “Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30…

“While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”