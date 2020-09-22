Prison Break star says season 6 will happen

Prison Break could be set to return for our screens for a sixth season, according to the show’s star Dominic Purcell.

Advertisement

The actor, who plays lead character Lincoln Burrows on the drama, appeared to casually suggest the programme would return for another series in an Instagram post.

Addressing some “rumours” about himself, the star first jokingly confirmed that he was old (“I’m 50”) and denied that he was bald (“I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it”) before briefly addressing the potential of a Prison Break return.

He wrote, “Will season pb 6 happen. Yes” but didn’t expand any further or give any details about when the show might make a comeback.

Prison Break originally ran for four series between 2005 and 2009, before returning for a fifth run in 2017, and there has been no confirmation from Fox regarding a further season as of yet.

But there have been rumours surrounding a new series ever since the last aired, with Purcell himself often leading the demand for more episodes.

The actor previously wrote that he was “hearing October” as a potential start date for production on a new series, while earlier in 2020 he wrote, “I get smashed with ‘when is #prisonbreak 6 happening’. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Last year, Fox Entertainment’s CEO Charlie Collier had said, “There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable

The series centres around Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and his brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), the latter of whom gets himself put in prison so he can organise a breakout to help free Michael, who has wrongly been put on death row for murder.

Advertisement

Find out what to watch with our TV Guide.