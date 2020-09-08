Josephine Jobert confirms when she finishes filming for Death in Paradise season 10

Josephine Jobert has revealed that she will finish filming the 10th season of Death in Paradise in December this year.

The former Death in Paradise cast regular will be reprising her role as D.S. Florence Cassell after previously departing the show after season eight.

Last week the actress posted an Instagram video of herself in hair and makeup ahead of the new season’s shoot, and confirmed her schedule in the comments section after a fan asked her when she would wrap filming.

Another fan also commented to say that they were “so glad” she had returned to the show, to which Jobert replied, “Me too!!”

This isn’t the first time Jobert has teased series details on Instagram. In the comments section of another post, the actress recently suggested that her return to Death in Paradise might not be permanent.

“Permanently? I don’t know yet. And I appear very early in the episodes [of season 10],” she said, when asked whether or not her return would only be temporary.

The show will see Florence “get to grips” with her new boss Neville, following her return to work after the death of her fiancé Patrice.

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said, “It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

The BBC teased, “Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.”

Jobert previously left Death in Paradise during the drama’s eighth series, citing “personal and professional reasons” in a video posted on the show’s Twitter page.

