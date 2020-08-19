When is The Syndicate season 4 on TV?

BBC One’s The Syndicate is returning for a fourth, stand-alone season, with Line of Duty star Neil Morrisey set to lead the cast of the Kay Mellor drama.

The new six-part drama will air on the BBC and later on BritBox for viewers across the pond – but it’s not yet known when filming will be able to begin.

For Strictly Come Dancing fans, there’s one particular casting choice that should be worth the wait, however, as the series will mark former finalist and popular YouTuber Joe Sugg’s first small screen acting gig.

Like previous seasons, the show will following a ‘betting syndicate’ – otherwise known as a sweep or office pool, where a group of people make a collective gambling bet – with a brand new cast.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Syndicate season four.

When is The Syndicate season four on TV?

Created by BAFTA-winner Kay Mellor, the stand-alone fourth series of The Syndicate was announced in February 2020 – five years after the last run of the show.

However, it’s not yet know when filming will be able to take place, due to filming restrictions and COVID-19 causing a backlog of delayed film and television shoots.

Kay Mellor previously revealed that production had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that filming had been finally ready to begin.

She said, “Lockdown has been a roller-coaster of emotions for all of us. I was devastated not to be able to begin shooting the new Syndicate. All the scripts were written and we were four days away from principal photography but now we’re ready for the stage and I couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve got a loyal, star-studded cast and a talented crew, who have waited patiently in the wings. The BBC – Piers Wenger and Gaynor Holmes especially – have been utterly brilliant, supporting us all the way.”

The Syndicate season 4 cast

Kay Mellor described the fourth standalone series as “a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth.”

In addition to Neil Morrisey and Joe Sugg, other cast members will include Grey’s Anatomy star Liberty Hobbs (in her UK debut); The Inbetweeners star Emily Head; Kieran Urquhart (Vera); Taj Atwal (Line of Duty); and Katherine Rose Morley (Last Tango in Halifax).

The BBC has described the series as a cat-and-mouse thriller, stating in an early synopsis that the show is “peppered with the comedy, pathos and high-drama audiences have come to expect from The Syndicate”.

Holmes, executive producer for the BBC, added, “We are so thrilled to have The Syndicate return to BBC One for a fourth series. Kay has written yet another brilliantly entertaining story and we can’t wait to see the fabulous cast bring it to life.”

Other supporting cast members include: Mark Benton (Shakespeare & Hathaway), Gaynor Faye (Calendar Girls), Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street), James Cartwright (the Downton Abbey movie), Kym Marsh (Coronation Street), Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies) and Lorraine Bruce (White Gold).

The Syndicate season 4 trailer

There’s no trailer yet – keep an eye out on this page for updates.

