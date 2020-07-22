When is Industry release date? Cast, plot and trailer for BBC and HBO drama

Euphoria meets international finance in HBO and BBC Two’s drugs-fuelled deep dive into the world of London banking, “as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.”

With Lena Dunham announced to direct the first episode, the story will follow a handful of young graduates as they chase after a limited number of permanent jobs at a top investment bank in London. They are entering the finance sector in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and competition is tougher than ever – both in and out of the office.

The Industry cast features relative newcomers alongside the likes of Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan and Deep State’s David Jonsson.

Here’s everything you need to know about Industry.

When is Industry on BBC Two?

Industry will air on BBC Two in the UK from 10th November at 9:15pm. In the US, it’ll air on HBO from 9th November at 10/9c.

The eight-part drama began filming in the summer of 2019, and was shot in Cardiff and on location in London.

Industry plot

In episode one, it’s day one on the graduate programme, and we’ll follow the main characters’ experiences from there onwards.

As the official synopsis puts it, “the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.”

Myha’la Herrold, who plays an American graduate called Harper who is new to London, told EW: “They are at probably the most pivotal part in a young person’s life where they’re going from being in college to this very niche finance world where they’re suddenly being asked to move and participate like adults would — but they’re not that yet, so it’s like a child in an old man’s suit. On the inside, they’re scared to death because the environment is not anything they’ve ever experienced before.”

She added: “Most finance dramas are dealing with adults who are 30 and it’s all about the money. But this show isn’t really about finance. It’s about these young people trying to figure out who they are and all these strange, incredibly personal relationships that they form with each other in this dangerous, intimidating environment.”

Industry cast

The series focuses on a group of young graduates: Gus (Deep State’s David Jonsson), Hari (played by Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan), Robert (Harry Lawtey), Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Cobra’s Marisa Abela), Tom (Game of Thrones’ Will Tudor) and Kenny (Conor MacNeill), and Daria (Skins star Freya Mavor).

The cast also includes Ken Leung, who plays a character called Eric.

Who wrote Industry?

The series draws inspiration from the personal experiences of writers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, who have both spent time in the world of international finance. This is their debut drama.

Industry has been produced by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner’s company Bad Wolf, whose other titles include A Discovery of Witches and His Dark Materials.

Tranter said: “Mickey and Konrad’s talent, drive and commitment was obvious to us the moment we met them. The scripts for Industry have an energy and direction that comes from their first-hand experience of the trading floor and their ear for sharp dialogue immediately captured our attention. We’re excited to be making their first TV drama series with HBO – who are never afraid to make bold decisions and support new talent.”

Executive producers include Lena Dunham (creator, writer and star of HBO’s Girls) – who has directed the first episode – as well as the show’s writers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down.

Dunham describes the series as “Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place”.

AHHHH! I'm so excited to announce that I’m directing and executive producing a new series with @hbo, called INDUSTRY. It's all about the cutthroat world of international finance. Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place! #IndustryHBO pic.twitter.com/t8O81WqdhQ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 14, 2019

Other directors include Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly and Mary Nighy, while the writing team includes Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese.

Industry trailer

You can watch the first-look trailer for Industry here.

