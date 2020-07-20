When is His Dark Materials season 2 on BBC One? Will it change The Subtle Knife?

No need to check the alethiometer – the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials is still set to air this autumn, once again bringing Philip Pullman’s book series to life on-screen.

While many television and film projects have stalled during the global coronavirus pandemic, the televised adaptation of Pullman’s second book in the series, A Subtle Knife, was filmed in advanced (likely due to the show’s young leads) and is reportedly due to air in November – with suggestions that there could already be an existing early cut of the series…

The second season is written by Jack Thorne and sees returning cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda among others.

“It’s satisfying knowing we have another series,” Dafne Keen, who plays Lyra in the series, previously told RadioTimes.com. “We’re quite sure it’s going to go well.”

The adaptation has been a decided hit with fans across the globe – and the man himself, Philip Pullman – and seems on track to finally complete Lyra’s journey onscreen.

Read on for everything you need to know about season two of this big-budget fantasy…

When is His Dark Materials season 2 on BBC One?

The BBC may have let slip that the series is returning in November 2020. BBC Bitesize mentioned the date during an interview with VFX supervisor Russell Dodgson, and while RadioTimes.com understands that the airdate isn’t fully confirmed it’s likely that His Dark Materials will be back around that time, almost exactly a year after the first series arrived.

The reason it’s so speedy despite the lockdown? Filming for season two had mostly finished before the first season even premiered, which now looks remarkably prescient given the coronavirus pandemic.

“Post-production is continuing with characteristic intensity and energy, but now filtered down over BlueJeans,” executive producer Jane Tranter said.

“But rest assured, season 2 is coming and will be on air before the end of the year!”

“They’re still working on season one as we’re shooting season two, so it’s an awful lot of work that everyone’s doing,” Ruth Wilson, who plays Mrs Coulter, told us.

Lee Scoresby actor Lin Manuel-Miranda tweeted that he had completed work on the follow-up season as early as 27th September 2019, and the rest of the cast were done by mid-December.

That’s a season 2 wrap on Lee Scoresby & Hester!

You’ll see season 1 in November!#HisDarkMaterials

???????? pic.twitter.com/sHfb16TrhT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 27, 2019

“It’s quite nice in a way, because we’re just getting it all done beforehand,” Ruth Wilson said. “We’re still focussed, we’re still working really hard, we just haven’t really had a reaction to it yet. You just keep ploughing on, hoping you’re doing alright!”

“But we can’t do anything about it, you’ve just got to get on with it and hope for the best. Maybe in the last month we’ll be like ‘argh, no, reshoot!'”

In July 2020 we were also given a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s orchestra recording music for season one – with the promise that composer Lorne Balfe was busy writing the score for season two.

The Legends are True from His Dark Materials Season 1 . Busy writing on Season 2 this weekend …. #hisdarkmaterials pic.twitter.com/C0oiTvOxxQ — Lorne Balfe (@Lornebalfe) July 19, 2020

Given that composing for films and TV shows usually takes place after the composer has seen early cuts of the project in question, it seems likely that somewhere out there there’s already an early version of His Dark Materials season two…

What will happen in season His Dark Materials season 2?

His Dark Materials is set in a pre-industrial parallel world where everyone has ‘daemons’: physical representations of a person’s soul usually as an animal. Season one saw 12-year-old Lyra Belacqua set out to the frozen North to save her kidnapped friend Roger, where she learns some revelations about her uncle Lord Asriel and his investigations into ‘Dust.’

As season one was based on the first novel in Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, season two will be based on the second instalment The Subtle Knife.

The book sees Lyra continue her investigation into the mysterious Dust and search for her father, and together with new companion Will Parry (played by Amir Wilson) she explores strange new worlds.

“It’s bigger, better, darker. A lot darker,” Amir Wilson told RadioTimes.com. “Three words to describe it? I’d say adventure, bravery…and knives.”

Meanwhile, Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) must track down the mysterious Grumman in his balloon, meaning Miranda had to be separated from his on-set friend Dafne.

“I don’t get any time with her! Very little, if any,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“So I’m gonna miss her, honestly. It’s weird to be in Cardiff and not spend every day with Dafne. But it’s the next facet of the story, and I’m excited to tell it.”

New episodes will feature Cittàgazze, a city in a parallel world haunted by soul-eating creatures called Spectres, which has been impressively built in its entirety on the lots of Bad Wolf studios in Cardiff.

However, expect a few changes – some elements of The Subtle Knife worked their way into season one, most notably Lord Boreal crossing over into “our” world and co-lead character Will beginning his Subtle Knife storyline in the latter half of the series.

Plus, with key characters like James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel absent in The Subtle Knife, it’s not hard to imagine screenwriter Jack Thorne finding a way to include them.

“I’m still waiting to read that and it had better be good – because the book’s perfect as it is, so if they’re going to thrust me into it it had better be worth it,” McAvoy told RadioTimes.com earlier this year. “Fingers crossed it’ll warrant it.

“Asriel’s storyline in book two, what he’s getting up to we hear snippets of and all that – so if we can actually portray some of that it might be a fun thing, as long as it doesn’t rob the narrative elsewhere.

“It might actually be a fun thing for fans of the books to see this thing that they’d only heard little snippets of but never actually got to read a whole chapter of in the books. That might just be like an Easter Egg, an extra nugget, adding stuff rather than changing stuff.”

Oh, no, the story won't be altered. https://t.co/hpNYOKzI3O — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 9, 2020

And Philip Pullman himself has confirmed that there won’t be any major changes to the story, reassuring fans on Twitter that the basic plot will be staying the same.

Who is in the cast of His Dark Materials season 2?

All the main cast return, including Logan’s Dafne Keen as feisty heroine Lyra Belacqua, X-Men star James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Luther’s Ruth Wilson as the terrifying Mrs Coulter, Lin Manuel-Miranda as aeronaut Lee Scoresby and newcomer Amir Wilson as Lyra’s new BFF Will Parry.

The impressive ensemble cast will also see the reappearance of Ruta Gedmintas as witch queen Serafina Pekkala and Joe Tandberg and Helen McCrory as the voice of armoured bear Iorek Byrnison and Lord Asriel’s demon Stelmaria respectively.

There are also some new additions – after a series of cameos in season one, Fleabag star Andrew Scott will star as Will’s father Colonel John Parry/ Jopari.

How many episodes of His Dark Materials season 2 will there be?

As with season one, the second season will comprise of eight episodes.

This should cover all the events depicted in The Subtle Knife and possibly beyond, with season three thought to have a higher amount of episodes to adapt the third book (The Amber Spyglass) in the trilogy.

And Philip Pullman is already making his pitch for how season three should end…

Jane! Lovely work from all at @BadWoIf – thank you so much. If you can have Elgar's 'Sospiri' playing in the background of the final scene in the Botanic Garden, it would certainly make me cry, if nobody else. https://t.co/rrDGQMEz3h — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 9, 2020

