Will there be a season 2 of The Woods on Netflix?

Harlan Coben has become a big name in the world of crime drama through his collaborations with Netflix, which began with Safe and The Stranger and continue this month with The Woods.

Advertisement

Set in Poland, the series follows a Warsaw prosecutor haunted by the memory of his sister, who went missing 25 years ago and whose whereabouts remains unknown.

Over the course of the series, events are set in motion that finally get him the answers he needs, but is there more to the story than meets the eye?

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential second season of The Woods…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be The Woods season 2 on Netflix?

There’s no word just yet about whether there will be a second season of The Woods on Netflix. The series fully adapts Harlan Coben’s 2007 novel, so if it were to continue it would have to branch off into entirely new territory.

The Woods is only the second Polish original series from Netflix, preceded by alternate history drama 1983, which is yet to be renewed for another outing.

Coben’s previous Netflix shows Safe and The Stranger also seem to have followed the one-and-done format, so that suggests there may not be much hope for The Woods…

What could happen in The Woods season 2?

If The Woods were to return for a second season, there are unresolved plot threads that could be picked up.

Most of all, fans will be keen to find out more about Kamila’s fate. Was that her hiding out in the nunnery at the end? And if so, what has her life been like for the past 25 years?

Whether it is her or not, Paweł’s life is about to change radically. Leaving his job as Warsaw prosecutor behind, he now faces the challenge of bringing his late wife’s charity back after it was embroiled in a very public scandal.

That will be no small task, especially since he made an enemy of one of Poland’s most well known broadcasters.

Unclear on what happened at the end of the first season? Here’s The Woods ending explained.

Wondering which cast members will be back for a season two? Click here to read our guide to The Woods cast.

Read more:

Advertisement

The Woods is streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix or see what else is on with our TV Guide.