Government confirm TV and movies can resume filming providing they adhere to distancing guidelines

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have confirmed to Screen that shooting for TV and film may restart, providing they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A spokesperson told the publication: “The government is working closely with the screen sector to understand how different types of productions can comply with social distancing guidelines, and give confidence to people in the TV and film industries that there are safe ways in which they can return to work.”

The change comes weeks after productions were halted when the country went into lockdown back in March.

The government’s new guidelines state: “All workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open.”

Productions which do restart will have to comply with social distancing measures, maintaining a two-metre distance between staff.

The new guidelines laid out by the government will be released in full later this week.

Meanwhile, the British Film Commission have been drafting a plan for how to proceed with filming safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The industry-wide consultation on protocols going forward is set to conclude on 15th May.