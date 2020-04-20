Accessibility Links

When is the Van Der Valk remake on ITV?

Hustle star Marc Warren takes on the classic detective role

Marc Warren in Van der Valk

ITV are bringing back cynical Dutch detective Simon van der Valk for some brand new cases in 2020.

The series had a sporadic initial run between 1972 and 1992 starring the late Barry Foster in the title role, with an ever-changing supporting cast around him.

After almost three decades away from screens, Van Der Valk is returning with an all-new cast and some tough cases to crack – here’s everything you need to know…

When is Van Der Valk on ITV?

Van Der Valk began on Sunday 26th April 2020 at 8pm on ITV. Episode two aired the following Sunday; the third (and final) episode airs on Sunday 10th May at 8.20pm on ITV.

When is Van Der Valk on in the US?

Van Der Valk started on Sunday 13 September at 9/8c on PBS Masterpiece in the US, with episodes airing weekly.

The series began filming in July 2019, meaning it may not be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has delayed dozens of films and television shows in recent weeks.

Is there a trailer for Van Der Valk?

Yes! And you can watch it here –

What is Van Der Valk about?

Much like the original series, Van Der Valk will follow the eponymous Dutch detective as he takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam using insightful human observation and his natural street smarts.

There are no specific plot details revealing what the new stories will be about, but the original series focused primarily on murder cases.

The upcoming series will consist of three feature-length episodes written by Chris Murray, whose previous work includes Midsomer Murders.

Who stars in the Van Der Valk remake?

Marc Warren will play the lead, a familiar face on British telly thanks to previous roles in BBC One’s Hustle, Sky One’s Mad Dogs and most recently Netflix’s Safe.

Van Der Valk - Mamie McCoy

Maimie McCoy (The Musketeers) will co-star as Lucienne Hassell, Van der Valk’s highly competent partner who isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers. It appears to be a newly created role replacing that of Inspecteur Johnny Kroon, the naive assistant from the original series portrayed by Michael Latimer.

The supporting cast includes Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Dolittle), Darrell D’Silva (Informer), Emma Fielding (Unforgotten), Frances Grey (Ordeal by Innocence), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Stephanie Leonidas (Defiance), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch) and Vineeta Rishi (Collateral).

Kees Boot (Judas) and Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), who are both from the Netherlands, have also been cast.

Van Der Valk airs on ITV in April and May 2020 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide

All about Van Der Valk

Worzel Gummidge season 2 on BBC One (Mackenzie Crook)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
