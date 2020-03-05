When is Stormzy in BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses?

BBC One’s adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses made headlines when it was announced that superstar musician Stormzy had joined the cast.

The book depicts an alternate world where Africa colonised much of Europe, including the UK, creating a black ruling class of Crosses that oppresses the white underclass of Noughts.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stormzy’s role in the series…

When does Stormzy appear in Noughts + Crosses?

Stormzy has been cast as newspaper editor Kolawale, an original character that does not feature in Blackman’s novels.

He said: “As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true.”

Avid fans of the rapper will no doubt be keen to see him in his first major acting role, but they’ll need to be patient as his character is not introduced until the final episode.

While his character’s role in the forbidden love story of Callum and Sephy has been kept tightly under wraps, it is reported to be significant.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

What have the Noughts + Crosses cast said about Stormzy?

Noughts + Crosses star Jack Rowan, who plays Callum in the BBC One series, told RadioTimes.com: “It was cool to work with him and he’s just a lovely guy, and he embraced the art form.

“He was excitable because it’s one of his favourite books that touched him when he was younger. He’s gone off and fulfilled his dreams in his own world and now he’s come full circle.”

Josh Dylan, who portrays Callum’s volatile brother Jude, added: “He’s stupidly talented, annoyingly so. This guy is not an actor, but he comes in and he’s just amazing.

“He’s passionate and he’s in it for the right reasons. It means a lot to him from what I gather, because he loves Malorie Blackman and loves the books.”

Noughts + Crosses airs on Thursday 5th March at 9pm, all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer as a box set