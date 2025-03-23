Set during a grim and unrelenting Montanan winter, none of its characters can ever catch a break and malice lurks around every corner, with everyone seemingly at constant risk of death - or worse. It’s not a series for the faint-hearted.

But even by the show’s own standards, Alex’s ongoing plot line - as she journeys across America to reunite with Spencer in Montana - has taken things to a whole new level, and the latest episode just made her harrowing story even worse.

So far, since confirming her pregnancy at the start of the season and beginning her voyage to Montana from her family’s home in England, Alex has suffered horrific humiliation and abuse at the hands of the American immigration, followed by a violent physical assault in New York (during which all her money was stolen), taking her right to the brink.

Now, in the latest episode of 1923 season 2, Alex finally found herself on a train and moving in the right direction.

Desperate for money and food, she quickly signed up for work aboard the train. But things took a turn when Alex encountered a particularly malevolent passenger, who quickly decided to turn her into his victim.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra. Lo Smith/Paramount+

After she accidentally poured a hot drink onto him, he forced her hand onto his crotch. Then, in a subsequent incident, he ran his hand up her leg and sexually assaulted her, before she responded by attacking him and leaving him severely injured.

Alex was then swiftly detained by the security aboard the train, and very nearly arrested by the Chicago police.

Thankfully, she was saved by a kind pair of fellow Brits who stood up for her and corroborated her version of events.

Nevertheless, Alex was left incredibly shaken, no doubt traumatised, by her experience.

In a season that has subjected Alex to some incredibly difficult moments (often making for uncomfortable viewing), this series of painful events made Alex’s story even worse, and since being separated from Spencer, the character has gone through hell and back.

Read more:

This all, of course, seems to be leading to a great moment of catharsis when Alex will finally reach the Duttons’ ranch on Montana to be reunited with her husband - making her horrific journey worth it.

But, that doesn’t make the scenes any easier to watch in the moment, especially as they’re so incredibly relentless. It’s difficult to see a character like Alex - a fan-favourite character who’s often served as the emotional centre of the series - endure such persistently awful treatment.

Hopefully, things begin to get better for Alex from here on out.

1923 season 2 launched on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.